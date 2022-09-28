RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced on Wednesday, Sept. 28, that they will distribute a total of $13.6 million from the state Community Flood Preparedness Fund to communities across the Commonwealth.

The money will cover 27 flood prevention and protection projects throughout the state, including mitigation, capacity building, planning, studies and more.

“The impacts of flooding are felt across the commonwealth, and Governor Youngkin has ensured that resiliency and flood mitigation efforts are a priority for this administration,” said Travis Voyles, the state’s Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources and Chief Resilience Officer. “These projects will support important flood protection and resilience efforts in inland and coastal communities across Virginia.”

The $13.6 million in funding is the third round of grants to be awarded by DCR for flood preparedness and emergencies. The first round of grants was announced on Oct. 5, 2021, and the second round was announced on Dec. 22, 2021.

DCR received 64 applications with grant requests totaling nearly $93 million, according to a release from the department. In addition, 32 proposals totaling $68 million in requests would be given a 60-day supplemental review period, the department’s release read.

To support as many projects as possible, DCR also announced that it has been authorized to administer an additional $30 million in funding in the third round of grants.

DCR administers the Community Flood Preparedness Fund to communities across the commonwealth in partnership with the Virginia Resources Authority. According to the department’s release, DCR oversees Virginia’s flood-plan management program and is responsible for the Coastal Resilience Master Plan and the Virginia Flood Protection Master Plan.

More information about the Community Flood Preparedness Fund is available through the DCR website.