Virginia announces $40 million in grants for flood preparedness

This photo provided by Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association shows damage in Hurley, Va. About 20 homes were moved from their foundations and several trailers washed away amid flooding in western Virginia from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, local officials said. (Bristol Virginia Professional FireFighters Association via AP)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced it is adding $40 million in its third round of grants to the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund.

From now until April 8 at 4 p.m., communities in Virginia will be able to apply for grants to address the effects of rising sea levels, flooding and extreme weather.

Established by the General Assembly in 2020, the fund assists coastal areas with implementing Virginia’s Coastal Resilience Master Plan and is funded by the sale of carbon emissions allowances under the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Information about eligibility and instructions to apply for grant money can be found in the fund’s grant mutual, posted here.