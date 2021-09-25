Virginia apple orchard ranked second-best in the nation

(NEXSTAR) – Apple picking in the fall is as American as, well, apple pie. And some of the best picking in the United States is right here in Virginia.

From Virginia Gold to Pink Ladies, Carter Mountain orchard in Charlottesville is a favorite for fans of apples of every variety. And the peak season will begin soon as temperate Fall weather comes to the commonwealth.

Despite challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. is expected to produce 11 billion pounds of the fall fruit this season, up 2.7% from last year’s production, according to USApple’s “Industry Outlook 2021” released last month.

The report included good news for Gala enthusiasts. The mildly sweet variety is expected to represent approximately 19% of the total apple harvest this year, earning the top spot for a second year in a row. Rounding out the top five will be Red Delicious, Honeycrisp, Fuji and Granny Smith.

“We identified the top spots to go apple picking in the US, and then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2001 and July 7th, 2021,” a Yelp representative told Nexstar.

All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of August 3, 2021.