Virginia Aquarium to reopen after coronavirus pandemic

Large Male, an approximately 30-year-old sand tiger shark, was humanely euthanized at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center on March 16. (Photo Courtesy of the Virginia Aquarium and Science Center)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center is reopening on Friday after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close their doors for weeks.

The organization took to Facebook to share the news. They hope to open Friday, June 19, with various rules in place with visitor safety in mind. Aquarium officials are calling this phase of reopening “Wave 1.”

Along with requiring customers to make appointments online to visit the aquarium, those appointments will have a starting and ending time. This rule intends to help limit how many people are in the facility at a time.

Visitors will also notice signs pointing in the direction to walk on new “one way paths.”

In addition, several parts of the aquarium will be closed during Wave 1 including: the cafe, snack stands, some interactive exhibits, public feedings, private events, school group visits, summer camps and the theater.

Last, but certainly not least, don’t forget your face mask! Volunteers, staff and guests (age 10 and over) are required to wear them while at the facility.

You can reserve your appointment for a trip to the aquarium here.

For more details, click here.

LATEST HEADLINES: