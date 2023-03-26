RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A new set of United States Postal Service (USPS) stamps features the work of a Virginia-based artist.

The set celebrates the unique art of skateboard deck graphics, as well as the diversity and influences of the four artists featured.

William James Taylor Junior, a self-taught artist from Virginia, designed a board with bold red lines and curves against an orange background.

USPS’s “Art of the Skateboard” stamp set (Photo: USPS)

USPS’s “Art of the Skateboard” stamp set (Photo: USPS)

USPS’s “Art of the Skateboard” stamp set (Photo: USPS)

Stickers based on USPS’s “Art of the Skateboard” stamps (Photo: USPS)

The other three skateboard designed are inspired by the artists’ indigenous backgrounds. Alaskan artist Crystal Worl expressed her Tlingit/Athabascan heritage with a blue and indigo salmon drawn with formline.

Arizona native Di’Orr Greenwood’s design is inspired by her Navajo culture and Columbian artist MazPaz’s design features a jaguar, which symbolizes power and authority in the art of indigenous peoples native to the Americas.

The stamp set, as well as a set of stickers based on the skateboard graphics, can be found on USPS’s website.