GREENSBORO, N.C. (WRIC) — The Virginia at Virginia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, has been canceled, according to a release from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

The decision was reportedly made following communication between the ACC, Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia (UVA) athletic departments.

The news comes less than a week after UVA canceled a home game against Coastal Carolina University.

The university’s decision to cancel both games are attributed to the deadly shooting of three football players on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Former player, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is accused of opening fire on a bus that was returning from a field trip, killing starting wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr., reserve wide receiver Devin Chandler and linebacker D’Sean Perry.

Jones, faces three counts of second-degree murder, two counts of malicious wounding and additional gun-related charges. He is being held without bond.