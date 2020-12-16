Virginia Attorney General Herring running for re-election

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring officially announced Wednesday that he’s running for re-election.

Herring, a Democrat, has served since 2014 and had previously shared that he was running again.

“Serving as your attorney general has been the honor of my life. We’ve worked together to promote justice, equality, and opportunity for all Virginians, to expand and secure the civil rights of our fellow Virginians, and to show Virginians a new vision for what their Attorney General can do for them. The progress we’ve made has been historic, but the work isn’t done. And I’m not the kind of person to walk away unless the job is finished. That is why I am seeking another term as your attorney general and running for re-election in 2021.”

Herring released a video announcing his bid, and in a press release detailed his record of fighting for health care, including the Affordable Care Act, defending Virginia’s coronavirus safety measures in court, criminal justice reform and “protecting Virginians from Donald Trump.”

Herring will face off with Norfolk Delegate Jay Jones in the Democratic primary. Virginia Beach Delegate Jason Miyares has announced he’s running on the Republican side.

Click here to visit Herring’s campaign website.