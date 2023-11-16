RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – James Madison University’s undefeated football team is bringing ESPN’s “College GameDay” back to Harrisonburg, but it’s not swaying the NCAA.

The school moved to the highest tier of college football this past offseason and wanted to bypass the imposed two-year transition period to play in a bowl game. JMU asked the NCAA for a waiver for postseason play twice — and was denied twice.

The 10-0 Dukes, ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll, can only play in a bowl if there aren’t 82 teams with an even or winning record to qualify for one of the 41 games.

“We’re saddened for our university community and, in particular, we’re devastated for our football program, the coaches and student-athletes who have orchestrated an amazing season and earned the opportunity,” JMU Athletics said in a statement.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, a JMU graduate, “is disappointed and will consider all legal options to support the JMU community and the future of their student-athletes,” a spokeswoman said.

The legal recourse in this case is unclear – Miyares’ spokeswoman did not say what a basis for a potential lawsuit would be — and one legal expert said a lawsuit is unlikely to change things.

Miyares, state lawmakers and other prominent alumni have pressed the NCAA on the policy as JMU has picked up national attention while climbing the college football rankings.

Talk about the NCAA’s decision is unlikely to stop soon as ESPN’s flagship college football show, “College GameDay,” is making its third stop at JMU this Saturday.

“As we turn the page, we have an incredible week lined up with College GameDay here and our final home game, so we’re focused on maximizing these moments for our university and celebrating our senior class,” JMU Athletics added.