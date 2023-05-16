DANVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A popular Virginia brewing company is expanding to a third location with the acquisition of a Danville-based brewery.

Three Roads Brewing Company currently has two taprooms in Farmville — the original — and Lynchburg. Now, the company will be acquiring Ballad Brewing — a taproom that opened in Danville in 2017.

“We are committed to being the leading brewery in Southside Virginia, and the addition of Ballad helps us achieve that goal,” said Chris Sadler, a founder of Three Roads. “This is a beautiful part of the country with strong communities… The Ballad Brewing brand is a big part of Danville and will continue to thrive as a part of the Three Roads Brewing family.”

Three Roads Brewing will retain the Ballad brand at the Danville location — as well as the beer catalog and River District taproom. Products from both brands will be distributed for retail across Virginia and North Carolina.

Ballad Brewing location in Danville. (Courtesy of Christopher Sadler, a founder of Three Roads Brewing Company)

The original Farmville location for Three Roads Brewing Company. (Courtesy of Christopher Sadler, a founder of Three Roads Brewing Company)

The Three Roads Brewing Company Lynchburg location. (Courtesy of Christopher Sadler, a founder of Three Roads Brewing Company)

The Three Roads Brewing Company Lynchburg location. (Courtesy of Christopher Sadler, a founder of Three Roads Brewing Company)

“When we set out to open Ballad, we wanted it to be a community center for the River District and Danville as a whole,” said Ballad Brewing co-founder Ross Fickenscher. “The taproom has done just that. We could not be more proud of the team that has worked tirelessly over the last six years to bring the vision to life. Now Three Roads Brewing, as they continue to strive to be an industry leader, will guide Ballad forward, writing the next chapter.”