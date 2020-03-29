Virginia Beach ABC store employee tests positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A sales associate at a Virginia Beach ABC store has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Virginia ABC officials say the person is an employee of a store located at 3333 Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a news release.

The employee last worked on March 14 and didn’t return to work after they began to feel sick.

The employee notified Virginia ABC management Thursday about the positive diagnosis. They are in isolation as recommended by health officials, the release said.

Virginia ABC will continue to work with the employees at that store and follow guidance from the state health department on what precautions they need to take.

“We are sharing regular updates with all of our employees and encouraging them to follow Virginia Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for personal health and safety,” said Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill. “We are constantly monitoring developments related to the coronavirus and adhering to all CDC guidelines, as well as federal, state and local directives. The health and safety of our employees and customers is our top priority.”

