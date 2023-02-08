VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council has approved a sponsorship agreement for an upcoming music festival at the Oceanfront this summer.

City council members approved a $1.5 million sponsorship Tuesday evening during the city council meeting.

The new festival dubbed “Beach IT;” is a three-day, two-stage “celebration” between 1st and 8th Street beaches.

It is scheduled to place June 23-25 of this year. The event will be put on by Country Nation-Live Nation. They are the country music festival division of the world’s largest live entertainment company: Live Nation.