Virginia Beach flying red flags at Sandbridge beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at Sandbridge beach are flying red flags Sunday morning due to rough surf.

The City of Virginia Beach posted the warning on social media urging residents to heed instructions from lifeguards and learn what to do in case they get caught in a rip current.

On Friday, Virginia Beach welcomed visitors nearly two months after being closed for anything except exercising and fishing.

Residents gathered to celebrate Memorial Day weekend as Governor Ralph Northam urged the community to stay safe and cautious.

“I just commend the city of Virginia Beach; all of their staff that we have been working closely together for the last several weeks on a comprehensive plan that really encourages the cleansing, the social distancing, the education — as you can see with these signs and also the enforcement,” said Northam.

Heads-Up…Red flags flying at Sandbridge beach today, 5/24, due to rough surf along the east coast. Learn what to do, before you get caught in a rip current. https://t.co/4QvW4haT7W #RipCurrent #roughsurf #BePrepared pic.twitter.com/h4rXdoNhQZ — Virginia Beach (@CityofVaBeach) May 24, 2020

