Virginia Beach HS celebrates school resource officer’s last day with Mardi Gras parade

by: WAVY Newsroom

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – One school resource officer in Virginia Beach going out on a parade after students and staff honored him on his last day.

In a recent Facebook post by Virginia Beach Public Schools, students and faculty members at Green Run High School filled the hallways with Officer Crumpton right up front, crown on his head, candy cane staff in his hand, and marched ahead.

This was Officer Crumpton’s last day at the high school as the school’s resource officer.

Right outside the school, a Virginia Beach vehicle parked nearby with a sign that said “Stallion Family Forever, thank you for everything.”

