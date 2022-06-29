NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Beach man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for producing child sexual abuse material in his home.

According to the Department of Justice, 44-year-old Jason Woolwine produced a video of himself sexually abusing a four-year-old victim while inside of his house.

The report states that Woolwine’s exploits were discovered during a separate child pornography investigation involving 70-year-old John Stanley Zelinsky, of Newport News. Zelinski confessed to FBI agents that he and Woolwine were romantically involved, and shared their “romantic fantasies about children” through instant messaging apps. Court documents state that Zelinski showed federal agents the video he received from Woolwine with the toddler.

The DOJ said the FBI immediately began its investigation into Woolwine and was able to confirm the information.

Woolwine attempted to use anti-forensic evidence destruction software, but the forensic examination was able to find child pornography images and the self-produced video showing his sexual abuse of the toddler on his cell phone.

Zelinsky pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and received a sentence of 7 years. Woolwine pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography and was sentenced to 27 years in prison.