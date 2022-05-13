VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Beach man recently won big on a $178,311 lottery ticket.

Ken McConnell was doing some remodeling work on his home and went to a store to look at some flooring. When he finished, he went to the Food Lion next door and got a ticket from the Virginia Lottery.

That ticket turned out to be a $178,311 winner.

“I couldn’t believe what I was seeing!” McConnell told Lottery officials.

Print ‘n Play Rolling Jackpot is a Virginia-only, instant-win game that has a starting jackpot of $50,000. The jackpot increases with each ticket sold until the jackpot is won. According to Virginia Lottery, the odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 240,000.

Mr. McConnell said his winnings will go to pay bills, and of course, pay for the remodeling project. He bought the ticket at the Food Lion at 3770 Virginia Beach Boulevard.