Virginia Beach middle school teacher removed from class over ‘disturbing video’

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Kempsville Middle School 8th grade civics teacher has been removed from teaching a class as school officials investigate a “disturbing” video.
VBCPS didn’t elaborate on the nature of the video in a statement, and haven’t named the teacher under investigation.
10 On Your Side has obtained a video of what appears to be the incident, which shows the teacher reaching toward a student’s head in an apparent attempt to retrieve headphones while disciplining the child.
The school system issued this statement:
