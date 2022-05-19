VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Beach police officer was accidentally shot with another officer’s gun during a struggle with a suspect Thursday morning.

Police said the incident occurred Thursday morning at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, but did not specify a time.

The officer was shot “in a lower extremity” but sustained only minor injuries. Police say the shooting occurred during a struggle with a “subject in police custody,” but did not indicate who fired the weapon.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.