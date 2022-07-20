Richard Zajda (Photo: Virginia Beach Police)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for help finding a missing man.

According to police, 87-year-old Richard Zajda called his son at around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20, to tell him he was driving to New York City. Zajda has late-stage Alzheimer’s disease, a visual impairment and is on medication for heart conditions.

Zajda was last seen on the 3000 block of Bowling Green Drive in Virginia Beach. He is believed to be driving a 2001 Ford F-150 truck with handicap Virginia tags 58880H. He has grey hair and brown eyes, stands about 5’9″ and weighs around 220 pounds.

Anyone with information related to Zajda’s whereabouts is asked to call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000.