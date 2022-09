Photo: Virginia Beach Police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating three men wanted in connection to a shooting near the Virginia Beach Fishing Pier.

According to police, the shooting took place on the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue just before midnight on Sunday, Sept. 4. Multiple people were injured in the shooting.

Anyone who recognizes the men pictured or has information related to this incident is asked to call 757-385-4101.