VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Beach Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 82-year-old man.

According to Virginia State Police, 82-year-old Richard Marvin Reynolds was last seen at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at his home on Brentwood Crescent in Virginia Beach.

Reynolds is described as a 5-foot 7-inch white man who weighs around 150 pounds and has brown eyes and balding grey hair.

It is believed that Reynolds left his home in a blue 2015 Toyota Sienna van with Virginia tags LSMR-525 to go to B.J.’s Wholesale Club on Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Reynolds was seen at around 3 p.m. turning left onto South Rosemont Avenue from Independence Boulevard. It is believed that Reynolds is wearing a navy blue long sleeve shirt and jeans, according to state police.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Reynolds or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Virginia Beach Police at 757-385-5000.