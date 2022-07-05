VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Beach Police pursued a car on westbound Interstate 264 at Newtown Road Monday evening that ended in the arrest of a teenage girl.

Monday, July 4, around 9:30 p.m., Virginia Beach Police said a pursuit began when a 2016 Acura sedan was seen speeding. When the car was approaching the Broad Creek Bridge, it tried to weave in between cars, which caused the driver to hit the back of a 2007 Lexus ES350.

The driver was unable to drive the car and exited the car before surrendering to troopers. The driver, a 15-year-old girl, was taken into custody by police, according to police.

Police said while in custody, she began complaining of seizures and was taken to Norfolk General Hospital where she was found to be unharmed.

According to VBPD, there were four underage passengers in the car who were taken into custody before being released to parents or family members.

The girl is being charged with felony elude, reckless driving, no operators license and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to police.