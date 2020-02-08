Live Now
Watch Live: Tougher criticism as Democrats debate in New Hampshire
Closings & Delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

Virginia Beach teacher back in the classroom after video of confrontation with student

Virginia News

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After several weeks out of the classroom, a Virginia Beach middle school teacher is officially back on the job.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks reports Karl Whitley made his first appearance back in the classroom Thursday at Kempsville Middle School.

Whitley has spent three decades teaching children, but was placed on leave in January after a video of a confrontation with a student began circulating on the internet.

The video showed Whitley engaging with a student in his eighth grade civics class. In the video, he pulls AirPods out of the student’s ears after telling him to remove them several times.

His students came to his defense after he was put on leave.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events