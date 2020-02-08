Virginia Beach teacher back in the classroom after video of confrontation with student

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After several weeks out of the classroom, a Virginia Beach middle school teacher is officially back on the job.

10 On Your Side’s Jason Marks reports Karl Whitley made his first appearance back in the classroom Thursday at Kempsville Middle School.

Whitley has spent three decades teaching children, but was placed on leave in January after a video of a confrontation with a student began circulating on the internet.

The video showed Whitley engaging with a student in his eighth grade civics class. In the video, he pulls AirPods out of the student’s ears after telling him to remove them several times.

His students came to his defense after he was put on leave.