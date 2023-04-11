ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Beach-based towing company has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a lawsuit that alleges they towed vehicles belonging to military members and auctioned them off without first obtaining a court order.

According to the United States Department of Justice, the United States Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into Steve’s Towing, based in Virginia Beach, after a Navy attorney reported that they had towed two vehicles that belonged to a Navy SEAL who was on deployment at the time.

One of the vehicles had evidence of the Navy SEAL’s military service inside, including a duffel bag containing military uniforms and a Naval Special Warfare Development Group Sniper challenge coin.

Under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act (SCRA), towing companies have to determine whether a vehicle in their possession belongs to a service member and, if it does, they must get a court order before they can sell it.

According to the complaint, it was determined that Steve’s Towing has done this to at least six other SCRA-protected service members. The complaint also says that the company engaged in a pattern of violating the SCRA and had no policies or procedures in place to ensure compliance with the law.

“Servicemembers often rely heavily on their personal vehicles to commute to work and care for their families. A servicemember’s loss of a vehicle, therefore, can affect the military’s readiness,” said Jessica D. Aber, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “EDVA is dedicated to holding accountable businesses who do not uphold the right of servicemembers under the SCRA.”

Steve’s Towing will have to pay $67,500 to the service members named in the complaint, as well as $12,500 to other service members whose vehicles may have been towed and unlawfully sold by the company. It will also have to pay $10,000 to provide SCRA training to its employees and to develop new policies and procedures to comply with the SCRA.

“This case began with a member of a Navy SEAL team who returned home from an overseas deployment, only to find that a towing company had auctioned off two vehicles that he had parked at a military base,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This resolution will compensate all of the servicemembers whose vehicles were illegally taken from them while they were serving their country.”