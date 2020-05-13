Virginia Black Caucus opposes plan to start ‘phase one’ of reopening

The letter was written on behalf of the group, made up of 23 lawmakers in the General Assembly, by caucus chairman Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico), who addressed “grave concerns” over the reopening plan.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Members of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus expressed strong opposition to Gov. Ralph Northam’s decision Wednesday to begin phase one of the “Forward Virginia” plan in a letter to the governor.

The letter was written on behalf of the group, made up of 23 lawmakers in the General Assembly, by caucus chairman Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico), who addressed “grave concerns” over the reopening plan.

“As our most recent letter to you concerning the protection and support of Virginia’s workers expressed, a significant percentage of our essential workers are Black Virginians and Virginians of Color. The concerns that we expressed in that letter still remain unaddressed and these workers still require such protections and support,” Bagby wrote. “Reopening now will not only increase the incidence of COVID-19 exposure to these workers, who remain unprotected and ill-supported, but will also increase the negative economic pressures that they are already experiencing.”

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: