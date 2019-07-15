Virginia boxing legend Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker dies in Virginia Beach accident

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police have identified the man hit and killed by a vehicle late Sunday night as Virginia boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker.

Virginia Beach Police were called to the scene of the accident, near the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road, around 10 p.m.

They say Whitaker, 55, was located and it was determined he had died from his injuries at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the accident.

The westbound lanes of Northampton Boulevard were closed for more than three hours while police investigated.

