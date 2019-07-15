Live Now
8News is Taking Action, investigating possible crime at Rosie’s. We’re live with the latest on 8News at 9

Virginia boxing legend Pernell ‘Sweet Pea’ Whitaker dies in Virginia Beach accident

Virginia News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy Getty Images

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police have identified the man hit and killed by a vehicle late Sunday night as Virginia boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker.

Virginia Beach Police were called to the scene of the accident, near the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road, around 10 p.m.

They say Whitaker, 55, was located and it was determined he had died from his injuries at the scene.

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the accident.

The westbound lanes of Northampton Boulevard were closed for more than three hours while police investigated.

This is breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events