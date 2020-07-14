Virginia boy hosts lemonade stand to help single mothers

HAMPTON, Va (WAVY) – A Hampton boy wise beyond his years is helping mothers in need. He’s taking advantage of the heat and humidity and serving up lemonade to parched customers, but that money isn’t going in his piggy bank, he’s paying it forward to single mothers.

There is nothing like a lemonade stand on a hot day — especially if it comes from cute kids,.

The lemonade stand on the corner of Hardy Cash Street and Coliseum Drive in Hampton isn’t just for sweet treats, it’s also a diaper drive.

“We are raising money for single moms and we are helping them during this pandemic,” said 11-year-old Cartier Carey.

He said he saw a need in his community and wanted to make a difference.

“They are having a rough time and they can’t do everything on their own,” he said.

So, he and his friends are selling snacks and lemonade to buy diapers and wipes to give away every day this week.

“It’s pretty inspiring, knowing that Cartier — he always helps out his community — and then to see him just go the extra mile to help everybody else,” said his friend Jasmine Ballard.

Slowly but surely, people came by to either get a snack or just to support the cause or pick up diapers.

Cartier created the nonprofit Kids 4 Change with the help of his parents, and he says this is just a part of what he wants to do. Even his dad says he’s a little surprised at who he wants to donate to.

“It blew me away,” said his father Anthony Carey.

“But he’s always been involved in the community, even at an earlier age,” he added.

Anthony Carey said he is proud to see his children doing this, and even more that they’re proud of themselves.

“It makes me feel happy, because that’s what God wants you to do,” explained Cartier.

They said they plan to be out every day starting at around 11 a.m. until Thursday this week. If you’d like to donate or pick up diapers you can go by the stand at the corner of Hardy Cash Street and Coliseum Drive in Hampton.

You can find Kids 4 Change 757 on Instagram as well.

Latest Posts: