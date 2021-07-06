Virginia bracing for bad weather brought by Elsa

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Hurricane Elsa moving through the Caribbean, over Barbados, Tuesday, July 2, 2021, at 12:00 Z (8am a.m. ET). (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As hurricane Elsa slowly makes its way up Florida, officials in Virginia are standing by and getting ready for whatever the remnants of the storm might bring.

Elsa is the first hurricane of 2021 and the system is predicted to move north towards Virginia. The storm is expected to bring plenty of rain up the east coast.

8News meteorologists predict that the storm will enter the state Thursday and either take an eastern track through Franklin and Hampton Roads or the storm will come through Emporia and Tappahannock.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management is preparing to help any localities that need it. With two days left before the storm reaches the Commonwealth, needs can change.

“The localities have not made any specific requests for any resources from us at VDEM, however we are maintaining contact with them,” said VDEM spokesperson Jason Elmore.

Elmore says this hurricane season could be more problematic than years past.

“We’ve been hearing from the national weather service that we are expecting another greater than average hurricane year,“ Elmore said.

Tonight, the National Weather Service says tropical storm conditions are expected in a portion of Southeastern Georgia and possibly on the coast of South Carolina.

With hurricane season just starting, Elmore encourages Virginians to be prepared for future storms.

“This is the time to go ahead and start making up operations, getting those things to put together an emergency kit,” he said.

If Central Virginia ends up with large amounts of rain this week VDEM cautions people to avoid going out on the James and Appomattox Rivers over the weekend. They tend to be more dangerous after severe weather events.