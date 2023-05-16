RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A brewery with a Richmond location has taken home a gold medal from this year’s 2023 World Beer Cup Awards.

The Virginia-based Basic City Beer Company won the top prize in the International Dark Lager category with their Basic Ought Lager.

“The Basic City team is honored to receive a gold award at the world beer cup for the Basic Ought once again for the second year in a row,” a post from the company’s Facebook page reads. “We couldn’t have done this without the incredible amount of hard work and integrity that comes from our production crew, and the support of our community.”

The World Beer Cup Awards began in 1996 as a way to promote brewing excellence. Every year, there are over 100 different style categories and over 200 beer professionals serving as judges. This year, more than 10,000 beers were submitted to the competition.

If you’d like to try the award-winning beer for yourself, you can visit the Basic City Beer Company in Southside Richmond located at 212 W. 6th Street.