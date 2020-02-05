Virginia burn ban goes into effect Feb. 15

(WRIC) — Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn ban will go into effect Saturday, Feb. 15.

The burn ban means locals cannot burn anything until after 4 p.m. if you’re within 300 feet of woodland or brush.

The law also bans Virginians from adding fuel or rekindling a fire after midnight. The Department of Forestry gives a maximum fine of $500 to violators.

The burn ban will last through April 20.

