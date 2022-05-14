HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia man recently won big with a $566,000 lottery ticket last month.

Henry County business owner, Mickey Shelton, always stops on his way to work for coffee and a lottery ticket or two. That routine took a very unusual turn when he bought a very important winning lottery ticket.

“I had to take a double-take!” Shelton later told Virginia Lottery officials. “I showed it to the clerk who said I’d won $600. I said, ‘No, it’s more than that!’”

Actually, it was a lot more than that. He’d just become the game’s first top prize winner.

Sheldon won with a choice of either $5,000 per month for ten years or a one-time cash option of $566,044 before taxes. He selected the cash option.

(Courtesy of Virginia Lottery)

The ticket was part of the 10 Years of Cash game; a scratch-and-win from the Virginia Lottery. It features prizes ranging from $5 up to the top prize. The odds of winning the top prize in this game are 1 in 2,856,000. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.25.

He bought his winning ticket at Chatmoss Crossing, located at 8425 A. L. Philpott Highway in Martinsville, Henry County.