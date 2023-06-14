RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia candidates have released their final campaign finance reports ahead of the June 20 primary elections, offering an insight into how much money is being raised and where that money is coming from.

In the period from April 1 through June 8, candidates raised around $22 million, with Democrats raising $8 million more than Republicans. However, it is important to note that Democrats have more primaries than Republicans.

Rich Meagher, 8News Political Analyst and a Political Science Professor at Randolph-Macon College, believes that one explanation for increased fundraising might be redistricting. As a result of Virginia’s new congressional districts, many current elected officials are pitted against one another.

For example, in the race for the newly redrawn 11th Senate District near Charlottesville, Senator Creigh Deeds and Delegate Sally Hudson have raised over $1.1 million in their race alone.

“A lot of, I don’t want to say infighting, but internal challenges within the parties that has been driving a lot of this fundraising,” Meagher said.

The reports also show donations from companies and interest groups like Dominion Energy and Clean Virginia, who describe themselves as advocates for clean energy policy.

“There’s a sense that, at least in energy policy, that things are a little more up for grabs than they have been,” Meagher said. “These are powerful interests taking a real look at a lot of these different candidates.”

In terms of who is raking in the most campaign funds, Democrat Lashrecse Aird raised the most money in the last two months. She is challenging incumbent Senator Joe Morrissey in the 13th Senate District near Petersburg.

Meagher said this race is an example of national interests driving fundraising because of the candidates’ differences on abortion rights.

“Virginia gets a little more attention in these off-off year elections because we are one of the only games in town,” Meagher said. “So if you are a pro-life, or a pro-choice advocate, and you are interested in supporting your issue, really the only places you can send your money this year is the Virginia state elections.”

Meagher noted that because some contributions are from national groups, raising more money than an opponent does not mean voters in Virginia are more likely to elect a candidate.