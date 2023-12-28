RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Cannabis Control Authority (CCA) is to oversee the state’s medical cannabis program at the start of the new year.

On Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, the CCA will assume regulatory oversight of Virginia’s cannabis program and issue a request for applications for those who want to serve as a licensed pharmaceutical processor in Health Service Area 1, which includes Shenandoah Valley.

According to the CCA, the area had been underserved for several years because of a litigation that stopped operations.

However, as the litigation is now over, the CCA said it can now prioritize addressing the gap in the area’s medical cannabis program.

CCA will work with the Board of Pharmacy, the current medical cannabis regulator and the program’s stakeholders to make sure the transition is ‘seamless.’

“We understand medical cannabis can be a vital source of relief for patients experiencing negative health conditions, so we are committed to making medical cannabis accessible to those who need it,” a spokesperson for the CCA said.