Virginia Capital Trail: Explore in Spanish!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Experiencing the outdoors is a major part of enjoying the scenery of Virginia; with the coastal beaches in the east, through to the Blue Ridge Mountains in the west, and every city and river in between.

The paved, 50-mile Virginia Capital Trail from Jamestown to Richmond gives both residents and tourists a chance to experience the commonwealth through a new lens — and it’s becoming more inclusive to break language barriers so even more people can enjoy the route.

The Virginia Capital Trail is now offering easier exploration for those who speak Spanish with the addition of more inclusive trail maps.

The Trail Foundation said the additional language offering in trail maps and rack cards is thanks to a generous grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation, a foundation established to promote the preservation of open-space lands.

The Virginia Capital Trail maps are also available for view and printing online, so adventurers can plan their trip ahead of time.