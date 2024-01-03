RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Capitol Police took cautionary actions after multiple other state capitols received bomb threats Wednesday morning.

Some of the state capitols that received the threat were evacuated, including Connecticut, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana.

Following evacuations and lockdowns, no evidence of explosives was found.

Virginia State Capitol Police said they were contacted shortly after 9 a.m. when other state capitols received an email mentioning a possible bomb.

“Out of an abundance of caution, officers and K-9 units checked the Capitol and found nothing of concern,” a police spokesperson said. “There were no evacuations.”

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.