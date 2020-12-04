No injured at state parking deck shooting, Virginia Capitol Police says

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Capitol Police will continue to investigate shots fired at a state parking deck Friday morning.
A Virginia State Capitol Alert (VSCAN) around 10:10 a.m. said police were on the scene of a suspicious situation at Lot 22, Marshall St/North 7th Street.
A spokesperson for Capitol Police told 8News they responded to shots fired at a state parking deck. At the scene, VSCP said they did not locate any victims but did find a shell casing indicating that at least one shot was fired.
Richmond Police will continue the investigation.
