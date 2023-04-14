RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Capitol Visitor Center is slated to be closed to the public through the end of the year for renovation.

The Capitol Visitor Center will be closed from Monday, April 17 through December, according to the Department of General Services (DGS).

The renovations include work to the tunnel that will connect the Visitor Center to the new General Assembly Building, the installation of new lighting throughout the extension, and “reconfiguring the extension spaces to support the opening of the new building and tunnel,” according to DGS.

Virginia State Capitol (Virginia Department of General Services)

During renovation work, the underground extension, which serves as the entrance to those visiting the Capitol, will be closed. Visitors must use the west entrance of the Capitol.

Visitor information

During the Visitor Center closure, buses, tour groups and other large multiple-passenger vehicles should unload on the easternmost lane of 9th Street near Capitol Square, at the intersection of Grace and 9th Streets.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Paid visitor parking is available from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday in the parking deck at the corner of 9th and Franklin Streets.