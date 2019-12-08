Virginia Cavaliers to play in Orange Bowl against Florida Gators

(AP) — Virginia and Florida are headed to the Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Dec. 30. It’s the first matchup in football between the schools since 1959.

Florida earned its way to the game after going 10-2 in the regular season and losing only to Georgia and playoff-bound LSU.

It’s the fourth Orange Bowl for the Gators and the fifth time they will play in a game hosted by the Orange Bowl Committee.

Virginia got in as the ACC’s representative despite a big loss in the league title game to defending national champion Clemson.

This is the first Orange Bowl for the Cavaliers, who turned down an invitation to play in the 1952 game because of the school’s desire at that time to avoid being part of major college football.

The Cavaliers are 9-4 and could tie a school record for wins if they beat the Gators.

To purchase tickets, fans can head to UVATix.com. Tickets are $240 each for club and lower level seats and $110 each for the upper-level seat. UVA students can get tickets for $50.