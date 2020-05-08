VDH: ‘Human error’ led to incorrect report that Virginia child died from COVID-19

According to the Virginia Department of Health, “human error” led to the report Friday that a child in Virginia had died due to COVID-19.

“There has not been a death among a child age 0-9 in Fairfax County,” Tina Dale with the Fairfax County Health Department told 8News’ sister station WAVY.

Data from the site showed that a child had died from the virus, however officials said that the report was incorrect. The health department said that the graph online that shows the death of someone under the age of 10 in Fairfax County will be corrected by tomorrow.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.