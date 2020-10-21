Virginia colleges making changes to spring break to slow spread of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — A growing number of colleges and universities are adjusting their spring break plans in response to COVID-19.

Several universities are still planning to give their students time off from classes but it won’t look like your typical spring break.

VCU

Virginia Commonwealth University will start the spring semester a week later.

VCU will hold two one-day breaks; one in February and one in March. The university will offer in-person and online classes or a mixture of both formats.

“This measure is consistent with many other universities in Virginia and across the country,” VCU President Michael Rao said in an email announcing the move.

VIRGINIA TECH

Virginia Tech announced they’ve scrapped their traditional week-long break. Instead, they will be giving students five “one-day” breaks throughout the semester. Tech said they want to discourage traveling but still give students downtime.

“While we want to discourage travel that could aid in the spread of COVID-19, we don’t want to eliminate much-needed downtime that students seek for their overall well-being,” Frank Shushok, vice president for student affairs at Tech, said in a news release.

Tech will hold a mix of in-person and hybrid classes. The latter will be fully online or a mix of online and in-person courses. The university did not modify the start and end of the spring semester. The university will begin classes on Jan. 19 and end on May 5. Exams will be held May 7-12.

RADFORD UNIVIERSITY

Radford University in Radford will start classes on Jan. 19 as originally planned and hold spring break at the end of the semester, concluding classes a week early. Classes will be a mix of in-person and hybrid format and end on April 23. Exams will be held the following week.

UNIVERSITY OF RICHMOND

University of Richmond students will not have a spring break this year. According to the university website, the canceled break is to allow for a later start to the semester and limit the spread of COVID-19.

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY

George Mason University will start the spring semester a week late on Jan. 25.

GMU will also be eliminating spring break. The university will hold a mix of in-person, online, and hybrid classes, and will end classes as originally scheduled on April 30, followed by final exams.

CHRISTOPHER NEWPORT UNIVERSITY

Christopher Newport University in Newport News announced a tentative spring 2021 academic calendar on Oct. 7, which includes a shortened, two-day spring break in March. Classes at CNU will begin on Jan. 11 and final exams will end April 29.

Many Virginia colleges have not announced their spring semester plans. The University of Virginia will announce plans later this month, UVA spokesman McGregor McCance said last week.

