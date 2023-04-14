Maj. John T. McKee, a 25-year veteran of the division, was named chief of the agency on Thursday, April 13. (Courtesy of the Division of Capitol Police)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Division of Capitol Police has announced that Virginia’s Legislative Support Commission has named a new chief of police.

Maj. John T. McKee, a 25-year veteran of the division, was named chief of the agency on Thursday, April 13.

In October 2022, it was announced that Col. Anthony Pike would be retiring ahead of 2023. Pike had served the Capitol Police as chief since 2011. McKee was named interim chef in January 2023.

“I’m grateful to the Legislative Support Commission for putting their trust in me to lead the Division of Capitol Police,” McKee said. “I am a true believer in public service, and it’s particularly humbling to be able to do it at an agency that is now in its fifth century of proud service to the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

McKee’s promotion will be effective on April 17, 2023.