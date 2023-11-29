RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Community College System (VCCS) met with industry leaders to address workforce shortages in healthcare and provide possible solutions.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, VCCS Chancellor Dr. David Doré met with 15 industry and statewide partners to address healthcare staff shortages and seek solutions to help students pursue careers in this field with the hopes to close the gap in the near future.

VCCS reported that 6,400 students received healthcare degrees from Virginia’s Community Colleges in 2022, but the current need for healthcare workers in the Commonwealth is about 18 times that amount.

Some of the summit’s attendees included representatives of the Virginia Healthcare Association, Virginia Center for Assisted Living, Virginia Dental Association and Virginia Chamber of Commerce — which Doré challenged to work together to change the current workforce.

“Virginia needs the combined strength of our community college and industry leaders, collaborating in ways we have yet to explore if we want to have the impact I know we can have,” Secretary of Health and Human Resources, John Littel said.

VCCS and healthcare industry leaders plan to hold additional summits in the upcoming months in order to strengthen partnerships and solve the Commonwealth’s workforce issues.