RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Community College System (VCCS) has formed a strategic partnership with Opportunity Scholars to help more students get higher education and workforce training.

Opportunity Scholars is a non-profit organization that helps students with coaching, job readiness training.

VCCS Chancellor David Doré signed a letter of understanding with Rachel Schaefer, Chief Executive Officer at Opportunity Scholars, on Friday, Jan. 5.

According to VCCS, the letter outlined plans to coordinate the efforts of both parties to help students earn post-secondary credentials with a special focus on healthcare, education, business, information technology and skilled trades.

“We’re excited that our colleges will be able to consider working with Opportunity Scholars, an organization that shares our commitment to expanding opportunities for low-to-moderate income learners who seek a place at the table in Virginia’s dynamic 21st-century economy,” Doré said.

“Opportunity Scholars currently operates in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia,” Schaefer said. “Partnering with Virginia’s Community Colleges is an important step toward our eventual goal to serve all of Virginia.”