Virginia community colleges will not require vaccinations, masks optional for those with vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Students and staff at any of Virginia’s 23 community colleges will not be required to get vaccinated to work or learn in-person.

Glenn Dubois, chancellor of Virginia’s Community Colleges, says it is in the best interest of faculty, staff and students to get vaccinated even though they are not required to.

Dubois explains that the community colleges do not have the infrastructure in place to mandate vaccines and keep track of the necessary health data.

For students only attending a community college for a short period of time, there could be difficulties gathering that information.

“Given our colleges’ offerings of short-term training and credentialing programs, mandating proof of vaccination may create an impractical and unintended barrier to student enrollment, thus diminishing our ability to deliver our mission at this critical time,” Dubois said.

He also says there is less concern for community colleges because students do not live on campus like at the universities.

Any one attending or work at one of the community colleges who is fully vaccinated will not be required to wear a mask. Anyone with the vaccine can also opt to continue wearing their mask and Dubois emphasizes that students and staff have the community college system’s “support to do so.”