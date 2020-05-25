Virginia confirms 2nd case of new inflammatory syndrome in children linked to COVID-19

Virginia health officials have reported another case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, marking the second known case in the state.

Earlier in the month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the public of the rare inflammatory condition linked to COVID-19 after it was first recognized in Europe in April.

According to Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver, the condition can “impact multiple organs in the child’s body” and researchers have seen symptoms that resemble Kawasaki disease, a condition that has led to heart problems.

The first child in the Virginia with the syndrome was hospitalized on May 5 and is now recovering at home, according to the state health department. Similar to the first confirmed case, the second child with MIS-C lives in the Fairfax Health District.

