Virginia health department confirms second COVID-19 death of a child under 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health confirmed the state’s second reported COVID-19 death in a child under the age of 10 on Thursday.

The VDH said in a release that the child lived in the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes the health departments in the city of Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. No other details were provided.

“We extend our condolences to the family of this child in this time of great loss,” Virginia Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver said in a statement.

“Across the country, COVID-19 continues to cause illness and death. The more contagious Delta variant is now the most predominant strain across the country. We urge everyone age 12 and older who is eligible to get vaccinated to do so as soon as possible. We have made so much progress in these past months against this virus, but a tragic event like the death of this young child is a stark reminder that our work continues. Even as many of the restrictions of the past year on gathering and mask-wearing are no longer in place, we urge everyone to take precautions to protect themselves and those around them.”

