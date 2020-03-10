Virginia congressman will self-quarantine after dining with confirmed coronavirus patient

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), who represents Virginia’s 8th Congressional District, announced Tuesday that he and his wife will self-quarantine after being in contact with a friend who tested positive for COVID-19.

The congressman tweeted out a statement after being informed by the Virginia Department of Health that his friend tested positive and that “the timeline of his infection began shortly after” they dined together on Feb. 28.

This afternoon my wife Megan and I were contacted by the Virginia Department of Health about the illness of a friend who tested positive for COVID-19 after dining with us. They told us the timeline of his infection began shortly after our contact on February 28. 1/ pic.twitter.com/ct37gVii1w — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) March 10, 2020

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: