Virginia congressman will self-quarantine after dining with confirmed coronavirus patient

Virginia News

Photo from Don Beyer’s Twitter page

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.), who represents Virginia’s 8th Congressional District, announced Tuesday that he and his wife will self-quarantine after being in contact with a friend who tested positive for COVID-19.

The congressman tweeted out a statement after being informed by the Virginia Department of Health that his friend tested positive and that “the timeline of his infection began shortly after” they dined together on Feb. 28.

