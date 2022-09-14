NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — Norfolk authorities have been providing security to Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) while she’s in the city as she and her family have faced violent threats during her time on the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a spokesperson confirmed Wednesday.

The Norfolk City Council approved a plan Tuesday to accept $68,000 from U.S. Capitol Police to pay deputies in the city’s sheriff’s office for providing security support to Rep. Luria, who lives in Norfolk and is campaigning for reelection in the House.

A spokesperson for Luria confirmed the security detail was tied to her work on the Jan. 6 panel and that she’s received violent threats while serving on the committee.

“Due to the Congresswoman’s work on the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, she and her family have been subjected to threats of violence as people continue to perpetuate dangerous election lies and conspiracy theories,” Jayce Genco, Luria’s communications director, said in a statement.

Luria has served on the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a panel with other lawmakers who have also faced threats. Luria and one of those lawmakers, Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger (R), led questioning in the panel’s last hearing, a position that put the Virginia congresswoman into the national spotlight.

“Threats of violence against anyone is reprehensible, and it’s unfortunate that standing up for the truth in America today means risking the health and safety of you and your family,” Genco continued.

Rep. Kinzinger has posted audio of calls and messages his office has received since his time on the committee, which included a threat against his wife and newborn baby, and a death threat letter addressed to his wife.

Genco did not disclose specific details regarding Luria’s security detail or threats she’s faced, instead directing 8News to U.S. Capitol Police, which said Wednesday it does not address potential measures for members due to “safety reasons.”

“The Congresswoman appreciates the close coordination between local law enforcement and Capitol Police, and she will continue to live up to her oath to support and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic,” Genco said.