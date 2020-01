RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) – A new bill out of Richmond would make sick leave a requirement for all employees, whether public or private.

Currently, more than 1.2 million Virginians do not get any sick leave, according to the Virginia Interfaith Center.

House Bill 418 would require employers to give employees at least one hour of sick leave per 30 hours worked and up to 24 hours in a calendar year.

Companies that break the law could end up paying a $1,000 fine per violation.