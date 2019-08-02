Virginia couple believes baby was burned at daycare

(CNN Newsource) — A Norfolk mother whose 3 kids attend the same daycare is demanding answers on how her 4-month-old son got burned.

Beatrice Lewis says Karter came home Tuesday with severe burns on his legs.

“And I’m like what is this! My husband heard me he was like what and he came running and he saw he was like, ‘Oh no, we calling the director of the daycare,'” says Lewis.

The Director of Groomed for Greatness Learning Center claims the redness on the infant’s skin could be diaper rash.

“When you open up the diaper all u see is missing skin and its moist fresh, a fresh cut or burn, no scab skin was all missing,” Lewis said.

Karter was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter where’s he remained.

The Lewis family believes something went wrong in the baby’s classroom.

“Someone was eating something hot, they had a hot drink or coffee something was hot and it spilled on the baby,” says Beatrice Lewis.

Norfolk Police are investigating this incident as an assault.

According to the Department of Social Services, the daycare has been hit with multiple violations this year, including workers who are not CPR certified, a knife found within children’s reach and not displaying a license.

The daycare’s director is refusing to comment on the investigation.

