RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Highway Safety Office has reported that the number of people killed in crashes on the commonwealth’s roadways last year reached a 15-year high.

According to the most recent annual report, 1,005 people died in crashes on Virginia roadways last year — the highest number of annual fatalities since 2007 when 1,026 people died. The fatality rate of 2022 was a 3.8% increase over 2021.

Virginia’s driving fatalities increased across a number of categories, including alcohol-related fatalities, unrestrained occupant fatalities and fatalities of motorcyclists, pedestrians and drivers over 65.

Some notable 2022 road fatality statistics include:

274 alcohol-related fatalities — a 10.9% increase over 2021

171 pedestrian fatalities — a 36.8% increase over 2021

111 motorcycle fatalities — an 8.8% increase over 2021

375 unrestrained occupant fatalities (failing to wear a seatbelt) — a 12.3% increase over 2021

11 bicycle fatalities — a 31.3% decrease from 2021

Overall, there were 122,434 crashes on Virginia roads in 2022 — an increase of 3.3% over 2021.

Earlier this year, the City of Richmond released its own traffic report showing that the number of road deaths had doubled in 2022. According to the data, 13 people were killed on Richmond roads in 2021 and 26 people were killed on those same roads in 2022.